Escape from Culiacan: Sanctuary Animals Flee the Cartel's Grasp

In response to escalating cartel violence in Culiacan, the Ostok Sanctuary is relocating over 700 animals to a safer location. The sanctuary faced armed attacks and threats due to competing cartel factions. The animals are being transported to a new refuge in Mazatlan for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Culiacan | Updated: 21-05-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

On Tuesday, a convoy of veterinarians and Mexican National Guard accompanied exotic animals from the Ostok Sanctuary out of Culiacan as they fled deadly cartel violence plaguing the city. Among the animals evacuated were tigers, lions, and elephants, all caught in the crossfire of warring Sinaloa cartel factions.

The sanctuary, which held animals abandoned by entrenched cartel members, was forced to relocate after facing threats and attacks. Sanctuary director Ernesto Zazueta expressed concerns for the animals' safety amid the cartel's escalating territorial battles, leading to a desperate need to seek refuge in nearby Mazatlan.

As clashes intensified in Culiacan, life for its residents became perilous. Shootouts, kidnappings, and extortion have become rampant, leaving the city a ghost town. Despite the danger, the sanctuary hopes for a respite at their new home, although tensions are creeping into Mazatlan as well.

