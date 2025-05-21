Golden Dome: Trump’s Vision for Space-Based Missile Defense

President Donald Trump has unveiled the ambitious Golden Dome missile defense program, a USD 175 billion effort aiming to deploy US weapons in space for the first time. Announced from the Oval Office, the program seeks to be operational by 2029, intercepting missiles even when launched from space, according to officials.

The framework of Golden Dome includes capabilities for detecting and halting missiles at all stages of an attack, encompassing ground- and space-based systems. Gen. Michael Guetlein has been appointed to oversee its progress. Trump has requested USD 25 billion as initial funding, despite the Congressional Budget Office's projection of a USD 542 billion cost over 20 years.

International reaction has been critical, with China and Russia labeling the idea destabilizing. The Pentagon continues to refine strategic requirements. However, challenges such as escalating costs, the complexity of space-based interceptors, and international diplomacy loom large for the project's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)