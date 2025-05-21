Left Menu

Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day

President Donald Trump, known for his sweet tooth, favors pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls. During a Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event at the White House, children learned of Trump's candy preferences, love for steak and ice cream, and witnessed a lighter side of politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 09:49 IST
Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day
  • Country:
  • United States

During a light-hearted event at the White House, President Donald Trump's sweet preferences were revealed. Known for his fondness of pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls, Trump entertained children visiting for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, shared anecdotes about Trump's eating habits, sparking giggles among young attendees. While questions about policy were touched upon, the focus remained on the president's fondness for steak, ice cream sundaes, and burgers.

First Lady Melania Trump engaged with children in a creative activity, decorating wooden American flags. Despite a scrapped press event, the president's playful interaction with kids was captured and shared online, adding a touch of whimsy to the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025