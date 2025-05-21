Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day

During a light-hearted event at the White House, President Donald Trump's sweet preferences were revealed. Known for his fondness of pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls, Trump entertained children visiting for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, shared anecdotes about Trump's eating habits, sparking giggles among young attendees. While questions about policy were touched upon, the focus remained on the president's fondness for steak, ice cream sundaes, and burgers.

First Lady Melania Trump engaged with children in a creative activity, decorating wooden American flags. Despite a scrapped press event, the president's playful interaction with kids was captured and shared online, adding a touch of whimsy to the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)