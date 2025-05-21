Left Menu

Kid Cudi Takes the Stand: Unmasking the Dark Secrets of Diddy's Alleged Sex Trafficking

Rapper Kid Cudi is set to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex trafficking trial about his past relationship with Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie, who alleged violence and threats from Combs. The trial features testimonies painting a picture of alleged racketeering and domestic abuse over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:19 IST
Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify in the high-profile sex trafficking trial against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Cudi, also known legally as Scott Mescudi, will detail his brief relationship 14 years ago with Cassie, Combs' former girlfriend.

Recently, Cassie testified that Combs reacted with violence in 2011 when she dated Cudi. She recounted a harrowing incident where Combs allegedly kicked her, leaving a large bruise. Prosecutors have accused Combs of arranging the firebombing of Cudi's convertible after learning about their relationship.

While Combs denies the charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, his legal team argues that the case involves domestic violence rather than criminal conduct at the level of a racket. The trial's revelations have exposed the glamorous yet turbulent music industry backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

