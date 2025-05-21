Left Menu

Kannada Writer's Historic Booker Win Elevates Indian Literature

Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi have won the prestigious International Booker Prize for their work 'Heart Lamp'. This award highlights the diversity of Indian languages beyond Hindi and English, celebrating the rich tradition of Indian storytelling and encouraging wider global recognition.

Updated: 21-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:32 IST
Banu Mushtaq, a renowned Kannada writer, and translator Deepa Bhasthi have won the International Booker Prize for the short story collection 'Heart Lamp'. This victory marks a historic moment as it brings Kannada literature to the global stage, showcasing India's linguistic diversity.

The book, originally titled 'Hridaya Deepa', was brought to life through Bhasthi's translation. It reflects the resilience and sisterhood of women in patriarchal communities, drawing from oral storytelling traditions in southern India. This is the first time a Kannada title has won this prestigious award.

The achievement has been lauded by literary figures, emphasizing the importance of recognizing literature from various Indian languages. The accolade not only brings attention to Kannada literature but also reinforces the universal appeal of Indian narratives, inspiring future translations and readership across diverse languages.

