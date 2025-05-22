Unprecedented Military Showcase Set for Army's 250th Anniversary Celebration

The U.S. Army is gearing up for a grand celebration to mark its 250th anniversary, slated for June 14 in Washington, D.C. This monumental event promises to feature an impressive display of military might, with 28 M1 Abrams tanks and a host of other armored vehicles participating in a parade down the National Mall.

The anniversary event will include much more than military equipment, as the Army plans to host concerts, fireworks, and fitness competitions. The celebration is estimated to cost between USD 25 million and USD 45 million, drawing in as many as 200,000 attendees. Preparations are in full swing, with thousands of soldiers expected to participate in the festivities.

In addition to ground operations, the skies over Washington, D.C., will be abuzz with more than 50 helicopters and aircraft. This aerial display requires intricate coordination with federal authorities, especially considering the sensitive nature of D.C.'s airspace. The event is not only a celebration but also highlights the extensive operational capabilities of the modern Army.

