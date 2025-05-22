Springsteen Strikes Back: A Culture War in Rock

Bruce Springsteen shows no signs of backing down from his critical stance on President Donald Trump, releasing a digital EP recorded live in Manchester, England. The EP includes pointed remarks against the Trump administration, prompting a cultural exchange.

The rock legend's Manchester concert began with 'No Surrender', symbolizing his steadfast position. This move activated Trump's response with a satirical video targeting Springsteen, highlighting the ongoing conflict.

As this cultural clash unfolds, stars like Neil Young and Eddie Vedder rally behind Springsteen, while Kid Rock and others defend Trump. These exchanges illustrate the deepening divide in the entertainment industry over political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)