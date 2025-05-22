Springsteen Strikes Back: A Culture War in Rock
Bruce Springsteen continues his opposition to President Donald Trump with a live EP release and concert commentary, criticizing Trump's administration. The cultural skirmish escalated with Trump hitting back, and both gaining support from other rock stars. Springsteen replaces 'Land of Hope and Dreams' with 'No Surrender' on his tour.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bruce Springsteen shows no signs of backing down from his critical stance on President Donald Trump, releasing a digital EP recorded live in Manchester, England. The EP includes pointed remarks against the Trump administration, prompting a cultural exchange.
The rock legend's Manchester concert began with 'No Surrender', symbolizing his steadfast position. This move activated Trump's response with a satirical video targeting Springsteen, highlighting the ongoing conflict.
As this cultural clash unfolds, stars like Neil Young and Eddie Vedder rally behind Springsteen, while Kid Rock and others defend Trump. These exchanges illustrate the deepening divide in the entertainment industry over political affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up Battlefield Tourism: Motorcycle Expedition to Doka La
SA Eyes Tourism as a Catalyst for Youth Jobs, Skills, and Innovation
China taps AI to cut emissions and rethink tourism sustainability
Youngest Chess Prodigy to Compete in Mumbai Tournament
Ishpreet Singh Chadha Shines with 147 Break in NSCI Baulkline Tournament