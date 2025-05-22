Debrigarh: India's Prime Ecotourism Marvel

India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, has commended Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, labeling it the premier ecotourism destination in the nation.

During a recent visit, Kant lauded the sanctuary's community-driven management model, which allows local residents to engage in a variety of eco-friendly activities, benefitting both the environment and their livelihoods.

With the highest revenue among Odisha's ecotourism sites in the financial year 2024-25, Debrigarh has set an example by distributing earnings among its community, thereby fortifying conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)