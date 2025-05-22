Debrigarh: India's Prime Ecotourism Marvel
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant praised Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary as the top ecotourism destination for its successful community-operated model. The local community's active involvement in eco-friendly activities like safari, trekking, and stargazing attracts tourists, ensuring both livelihood and conservation. Revenue is shared among the community, promoting sustainability.
India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, has commended Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, labeling it the premier ecotourism destination in the nation.
During a recent visit, Kant lauded the sanctuary's community-driven management model, which allows local residents to engage in a variety of eco-friendly activities, benefitting both the environment and their livelihoods.
With the highest revenue among Odisha's ecotourism sites in the financial year 2024-25, Debrigarh has set an example by distributing earnings among its community, thereby fortifying conservation efforts.
