Debrigarh: India's Prime Ecotourism Marvel

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant praised Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary as the top ecotourism destination for its successful community-operated model. The local community's active involvement in eco-friendly activities like safari, trekking, and stargazing attracts tourists, ensuring both livelihood and conservation. Revenue is shared among the community, promoting sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:51 IST
Debrigarh: India's Prime Ecotourism Marvel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, has commended Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, labeling it the premier ecotourism destination in the nation.

During a recent visit, Kant lauded the sanctuary's community-driven management model, which allows local residents to engage in a variety of eco-friendly activities, benefitting both the environment and their livelihoods.

With the highest revenue among Odisha's ecotourism sites in the financial year 2024-25, Debrigarh has set an example by distributing earnings among its community, thereby fortifying conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

