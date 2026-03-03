Left Menu

Commitment to Conservation: Celebrating World Wildlife Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of World Wildlife Day, reflecting on the rich faunal diversity that supports ecosystems globally. Modi highlights India's commitment to wildlife protection and conservation, inspired by Indian scriptures, ensuring thriving wildlife and sustainable practices for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:25 IST
Commitment to Conservation: Celebrating World Wildlife Day
  • Country:
  • India

On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the day's significance in celebrating the planet's rich faunal diversity that supports global ecosystems. He praised efforts towards wildlife protection and reaffirmed India's dedication to conservation, sustainable practices, and habitat protection.

Modi drew inspiration from Indian scriptures, which include prayers for the welfare of all living beings, emphasizing the need for sensitivity towards wildlife. He stressed the importance of these cultural teachings in guiding contemporary conservation efforts.

World Wildlife Day, celebrated annually on March 3, honors the invaluable contributions of wild animals and plants, underscoring their critical roles in human life and planetary health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
2
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global
3
CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exam scheduled on March 5 in Middle East countries amid tensions: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exam scheduled on March 5 in Middle East c...

 India
4
Drone Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Odesa Transport Facilities

Drone Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Odesa Transport Facilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026