Commitment to Conservation: Celebrating World Wildlife Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of World Wildlife Day, reflecting on the rich faunal diversity that supports ecosystems globally. Modi highlights India's commitment to wildlife protection and conservation, inspired by Indian scriptures, ensuring thriving wildlife and sustainable practices for future generations.
On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the day's significance in celebrating the planet's rich faunal diversity that supports global ecosystems. He praised efforts towards wildlife protection and reaffirmed India's dedication to conservation, sustainable practices, and habitat protection.
Modi drew inspiration from Indian scriptures, which include prayers for the welfare of all living beings, emphasizing the need for sensitivity towards wildlife. He stressed the importance of these cultural teachings in guiding contemporary conservation efforts.
World Wildlife Day, celebrated annually on March 3, honors the invaluable contributions of wild animals and plants, underscoring their critical roles in human life and planetary health.
