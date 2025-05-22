Neeraj Ghaywan and Payal Kapadia Shine at Cannes

At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Payal Kapadia made a significant mark. Ghaywan's latest film, 'Homebound', received a nine-minute standing ovation in the Un Certain Regard section, exemplifying his impactful return to Cannes nearly a decade after his debut.

Simultaneously, Kapadia, who made history last year by winning the Cannes Grand Prix for her film 'All We Imagine As Light', attended as a respected jury member. Ghaywan celebrated her as 'India's biggest star' on social media, reflecting the admiration she commands internationally.

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap echoed this sentiment by praising both directors as 'shining stars' of Indian cinema. Their success is indicative of the increasing prominence of Indian filmmakers at global events like Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)