Left Menu

Divinely Ordained: Nripendra Misra's Historic Role in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Nripendra Misra, chairing the Ram temple construction committee in Ayodhya, regards the role as the pinnacle of his career, seeing it as 'divinely ordained'. With a diverse academic and professional background including roles under high-profile politicians, Misra emphasizes the non-political nature of the temple's construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:39 IST
Divinely Ordained: Nripendra Misra's Historic Role in Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Ram temple
  • Country:
  • India

For Nripendra Misra, leading the construction of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple is seen as a crowning achievement in his storied career, a journey marked by prestigious roles and a nonpartisan approach to public service.

Rooted in an impressive academic background, Misra has worked with prominent figures like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Narendra Modi, demonstrating dedication without political bias. He clarified that the Ram temple project, sanctioned by the Supreme Court after a long-standing dispute, transcends political motives.

As Misra recalls his tenure in various government roles, including his time as principal secretary during pivotal policies like demonetisation, he speaks highly of Modi's leadership. Misra highlights Modi's capability and vision, ensuring that all government initiatives align with broader national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025