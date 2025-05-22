Divinely Ordained: Nripendra Misra's Historic Role in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

For Nripendra Misra, leading the construction of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple is seen as a crowning achievement in his storied career, a journey marked by prestigious roles and a nonpartisan approach to public service.

Rooted in an impressive academic background, Misra has worked with prominent figures like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Narendra Modi, demonstrating dedication without political bias. He clarified that the Ram temple project, sanctioned by the Supreme Court after a long-standing dispute, transcends political motives.

As Misra recalls his tenure in various government roles, including his time as principal secretary during pivotal policies like demonetisation, he speaks highly of Modi's leadership. Misra highlights Modi's capability and vision, ensuring that all government initiatives align with broader national goals.

