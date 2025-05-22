The Global Pulse: Stories That Define a Week
Reuters offers a selection of impactful global stories, including efforts to save Venezuela's Orinoco crocodile, tourism shifts in Italy, Spike Lee's collaboration with Denzel Washington, Japan's new theme park, and a record-breaking Everest climb. These narratives provide insights into diverse socio-cultural and environmental themes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:35 IST
This week, Reuters journalists spell out distinct narratives shaping our world through stories ranging from wildlife conservation to cinematic reunions and booming tourism.
In Venezuela, biologist Carlos Alvarado undertakes a critical mission to preserve the Orinoco crocodile. Meanwhile, Italy's hospitality sector adapts to surging tourist numbers in historic neighborhoods.
At Cannes, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reignite their cinematic magic after two decades. A British climber makes waves with his 19th unassisted ascent of Everest, the most by any foreigner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revving Up Battlefield Tourism: Motorcycle Expedition to Doka La
Court Clears Paul Haggis of Rape Allegations in Italy
SA Eyes Tourism as a Catalyst for Youth Jobs, Skills, and Innovation
China taps AI to cut emissions and rethink tourism sustainability
World Bank-Backed Hotel Projects Drive Jobs and Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa’s Tourism