Miss World 2025: Embracing Telangana's Cultural Heritage
Miss World 2025 contestants explored Telangana's rich cultural heritage at Shilparamam arts and crafts village in Hyderabad. They delved into traditional arts, crafts, and folk dances, while interacting with local artisans and women’s Self Help Groups. Their visit highlighted Telangana's vibrant culture and promoted the state's tourism and investment potential.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant celebration of Telangana's cultural wealth, Miss World 2025 contestants visited Shilparamam arts and crafts village in Hyderabad on Thursday. The delegates were introduced to the state's diverse artisanal traditions, dabbling in pottery, painting, and folk dance, while engaging deeply with local culture.
Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad's bustling IT hub, Shilparamam stands as a tribute to India's artisanal legacy, featuring traditional performances and stalls bursting with artisanal crafts. The delegates explored the Village Museum and interacted with artisans, embracing the intricate craft techniques of Cheriyal mask painting and basket weaving.
The contestants' itinerary included visits to various iconic sites, showcasing Telangana as an emerging hub for tourism and investment. With the event running until May 31, these cultural exchanges underscore a larger state vision to position Telangana prominently on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)