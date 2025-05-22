Left Menu

Remembering the Tragedy: Mangaluru Air India Express Crash

Fifteen years after the Air India Express crash near Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district observed a solemn event to honor the 158 victims. The Boeing 737-800 accident remains one of India's deadly aviation tragedies. Officials and public figures paid their respects at the Tannirbhavi memorial site.

The Dakshina Kannada district commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Air India Express tragedy with a solemn tribute on Wednesday. The plane crash, near Mangaluru, claimed the lives of 158 individuals.

Noteworthy local officials, including Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand K, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, and others, gathered at the Tannirbhavi crash memorial for the event. They paid their respects with floral tributes and observed a moment of silence.

The Air India Express IX 812 flight from Dubai tragically overshot Mangaluru's runway on May 22, 2010, leading to a fatal crash. As one of India's most devastating aviation accidents, it saw only eight survivors from the 166 aboard, with the unidentified victims given a mass funeral.

