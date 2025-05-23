Sky Soldiers: New Generation of Combat Aviators Takes Flight
The Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik recently hosted a passing out parade for newly commissioned skilled aviators and instructors, including officers from Nepal and Nigeria. Presided over by Lt Gen Vinod Nambiar, the event underscored the crucial role of technology in future Army aviation operations.
The Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik organized a grand passing-out parade on Friday, celebrating the induction of new skilled aviators and instructors after completing their intensive aviation and remotely piloted aircraft courses.
Officers, including those hailing from Nepal and Nigeria, received their wings, marking their formal integration into Army Aviation. The ceremony, graced by Lt General Vinod Nambiar, emphasized the critical role of technology in modern military aviation strategies.
Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Nambiar highlighted the dynamic role of Army Aviation in combat and peacetime, noting ongoing expansions in training programs. The event also honored outstanding performers and showcased the demanding nature of aviation duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
