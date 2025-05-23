Left Menu

Mumbai Police Tighten Security at Salman Khan's Residence Amid Trespassing Threats

The Mumbai police have increased security measures at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, following incidents of trespassing and multiple threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor is under Y-plus security cover, and the police are considering regulating visitor entry to ensure his safety.

Updated: 23-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:46 IST
In response to an intensifying string of threats and recent trespassing incidents, Mumbai police are taking action to bolster security at Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. The heightened measures come as part of an effort to counter the risk posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has previously targeted the actor.

To further safeguard Khan, who is already under Y-plus security cover, the police are contemplating implementing stricter entry regulations. New visitors may soon be required to verify their identities with building residents before gaining access, according to officials.

Incidents leading to this decision include the recent arrest of individuals for allegedly trespassing at Khan's property and a past shooting near his residence attributed to the Bishnoi gang. As threats continue to surface, the police remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent further intrusions and maintain the safety of the actor and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

