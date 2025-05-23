At 85, Helen Khan Defies Age with Enthralling Fitness Video

Veteran actress Helen Khan, at the age of 85, has captivated her fans once again with a remarkable display of fitness on social media.

Renowned celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a video of Helen on Instagram, where she confidently performs various exercises such as pilates, alongside some iconic dance steps from her hit song 'Monica, Oh My Darling.'

The video showcases Helen scaling stairs without assistance, jumping on a trampoline, and dancing energetically. Yasmin's post highlights Helen's unstoppable spirit, describing her as living proof of the rejuvenating power of regular exercise. Admirers flooded the comments section with praises, commending Helen's inspiring dedication and vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)