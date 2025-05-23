Left Menu

At 85, Helen Khan Defies Age with Enthralling Fitness Video

Helen Khan, at 85, stunned fans with a fitness video featuring exercises like pilates and dance. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the video, highlighting Helen's vitality and dedication. Fans praised her energy and resilience, labeling the video as inspirational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:28 IST
At 85, Helen Khan Defies Age with Enthralling Fitness Video
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actress Helen Khan, at the age of 85, has captivated her fans once again with a remarkable display of fitness on social media.

Renowned celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a video of Helen on Instagram, where she confidently performs various exercises such as pilates, alongside some iconic dance steps from her hit song 'Monica, Oh My Darling.'

The video showcases Helen scaling stairs without assistance, jumping on a trampoline, and dancing energetically. Yasmin's post highlights Helen's unstoppable spirit, describing her as living proof of the rejuvenating power of regular exercise. Admirers flooded the comments section with praises, commending Helen's inspiring dedication and vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025