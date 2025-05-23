Final Bow: Russians Honor Dance Icon Yuri Grigorovich at the Bolshoi

On Friday, the Bolshoi Theatre became the epicenter of a poignant farewell as Russians paid tribute to Yuri Grigorovich, a towering figure in the world of ballet. The theatre, where he held sway for decades as artistic director, hosted a memorial for the dance legend who passed away at age 98.

Grigorovich's influence on 20th-century choreography is unparalleled, with productions like Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet cementing his legacy. At the Bolshoi's gilded auditorium, leading figures from Russia's arts scene gathered to honor the man whose coffin lay before a giant photograph on the iconic stage.

Hundreds of admirers, some shedding tears and carrying flowers, lined up outside the theatre. As his casket was carried down the steps, applause broke out, echoing the sentiments of many. "He was a genius," said pensioner Alexandra Tretyakova, capturing the emotional resonance of the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)