Justin Bieber Stands by Chris Brown Amid Legal Turmoil

In the midst of ongoing legal challenges, Justin Bieber has reaffirmed his support for Chris Brown. Brown, who was arrested in London on May 15 on charges of "grievous bodily harm," has returned to the United States after being granted bail.

Bieber welcomed Brown back with a comment on an Instagram post made by Brown, who shared an image of himself stepping off a private jet. The post was captioned, "Cook, remain humble." Bieber's message read, "Welcome home," marking yet another instance in which the pop star has publicly backed Brown.

This show of support comes as Brown prepares to kick off his Breezy Bowl tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his career, with the tour opening in Amsterdam on June 8. Legal stipulations currently prevent Brown from leaving the U.K., though he has been given conditions that allow for the tour.

