A Grand Showcase of Elegance at the Miss World Festival

In a display of grandeur and intellect, the Head-to-Head challenge at the 72nd Miss World Festival reached its climactic finale on Friday. Twenty-five contestants, representing five global regions—Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, and the Americas and Caribbean—demonstrated their eloquence and commitment to pressing social issues.

Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, and Miss Zambia emerged as the standout Head-to-Head continental winners, each championing unique aspects of societal progress. Highlighting Telangana's significance, Miss Turkey praised its advancements in technology and healthcare, while Miss Wales celebrated the vibrant local culture.

As the festival unfolded, Telangana was showcased as a hub of tourism and investment, with participants exploring its historic sites, including the iconic Charminar and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple, aligning beauty with a purpose-driven message for global change.

(With inputs from agencies.)