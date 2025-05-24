Left Menu

Josh O'Connor to Star in Joel Coen's 'Jack of Spades'

Josh O'Connor, famous for 'The Crown,' is set to feature in 'Jack of Spades,' directed by Joel Coen. Filming begins in Scotland this summer, with plot details under wraps. O'Connor, who broke through with 'God's Own Country,' has other projects in the pipeline, including 'Wake Up Dead Man.'

Updated: 24-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:16 IST
British actor Josh O'Connor, renowned for his performance in 'The Crown,' is poised to take a leading role in the film 'Jack of Spades.'

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joel Coen, with shooting scheduled to commence this summer in Scotland. Plot details are currently being kept confidential.

O'Connor gained significant recognition after his 2017 breakout role in the romantic drama 'God's Own Country.' He subsequently achieved greater acclaim for his portrayal in 'The Crown.' In addition to 'Jack of Spades,' his upcoming projects include 'Wake Up Dead Man' and 'The History of Sound.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

