Flag Controversy Sparks Cultural Tensions at Manipur Festival

A significant controversy erupted in Manipur after members of the Arambai Tenggol displayed the Meitei's seven-coloured flag at the Shirui Lily Festival. The act, captured in a viral photo, led to outrage from the Tangkhul Naga community who viewed it as provocative.

The image, accompanied by slogans and a Facebook post asserting the cultural significance of the flag, was misinterpreted as a territorial claim. Arambai Tenggol quickly issued a statement clarifying their intent was to promote cultural heritage within the festival's framework.

Calling for calm, Arambai Tenggol emphasized the importance of verifying information and expressed respect for all communities. The festival's aim was underscored as a peaceful cultural celebration, unfortunate to be misconstrued as an act of aggression.

