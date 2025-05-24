Awakening Faith: Rise of Evangelical Churches in Crisis-Torn Venezuela

Amid the turmoil of Venezuela's severe economic and political crises, a new spiritual awakening is emerging, as evangelical churches gain prominence across the nation. Residents are increasingly turning to these religious communities for solace and support, spurred by a desire for change amid hardship.

Pastors such as Fernanda Eglé in Caracas face challenging dilemmas as they extend their ministry to areas affected by crime and poverty. Eglé's church offers criminals the chance for redemption and transformation, contributing to the community's rehabilitation and fortifying a network of mutual aid.

The Venezuelan government, under President Nicolás Maduro, has reached out to evangelical congregations. However, pastors like José Luis Villamizar remain cautious, preserving their independence to ensure that the church remains a sanctuary for spiritual growth, free from political entanglement.

