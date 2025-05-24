Power Outage Disrupts Cannes Amid Film Festival Festivities

A significant power outage struck southeastern France on Saturday, causing disruptions at the renowned Cannes Film Festival as the region prepared for the event's top award ceremony.

The electricity cut affected about 160,000 households in the Alpes-Maritimes area after a high-voltage line collapsed, according to RTE on X. This came just hours following a substation fire near Cannes, which had already weakened the grid.

Although the incident disturbed early events, Cannes Film Festival organizers assured that the festival's main venue had switched to an independent power supply, ensuring that all scheduled events, including the Closing Ceremony, would proceed. However, traffic lights and train services in the area were affected, adding to citywide chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)