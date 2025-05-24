Power Outage Disrupts Cannes Amid Film Festival Festivities
A major power outage affected southeastern France, disrupting the Cannes Film Festival and the lives of 160,000 households. A fallen high-voltage line and substation fire in Cannes were responsible. Despite this, the festival continued as planned, with organizers switching venues to independent power supplies.
A significant power outage struck southeastern France on Saturday, causing disruptions at the renowned Cannes Film Festival as the region prepared for the event's top award ceremony.
The electricity cut affected about 160,000 households in the Alpes-Maritimes area after a high-voltage line collapsed, according to RTE on X. This came just hours following a substation fire near Cannes, which had already weakened the grid.
Although the incident disturbed early events, Cannes Film Festival organizers assured that the festival's main venue had switched to an independent power supply, ensuring that all scheduled events, including the Closing Ceremony, would proceed. However, traffic lights and train services in the area were affected, adding to citywide chaos.
