Preity Zinta Empowers Veer Naris Through Generous Contribution

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, has donated Rs 1.10 crore from the team's CSR fund to the Army Wives Welfare Association. This aims to support war widows and provide for their children's education. The donation ceremony took place in Jaipur with AWWA members present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:37 IST
In a generous move, Preity Zinta, Bollywood actress and co-owner of the Punjab Kings cricket team, has donated Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army's South Western Command.

The donation comes as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative associated with Punjab Kings and aims to empower 'Veer Naris', a term used for war widows, as well as support their children's education. Zinta expressed her heartfelt commitment to this cause, emphasizing that although the sacrifices of soldiers cannot be repaid, standing by their families is crucial.

The ceremony, held in Jaipur, was attended by members of AWWA and marked a significant gesture of solidarity and support for the families of India's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

