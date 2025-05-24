Heroic Sacrifice: Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari's Courageous Act
Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts made the ultimate sacrifice while saving a fellow soldier in Sikkim. The young officer was laid to rest with full state honors in Ayodhya. The community and public figures gathered to honor his bravery and mourn his untimely death.
Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a gallant officer of the Sikkim Scouts, lost his life heroically while saving a fellow soldier in Sikkim. On Saturday, his funeral was conducted with full state honors at Jamthara Ghat, by the Saryu River, reflecting the community's deep respect and sorrow.
His body was brought to Ayodhya Military Hospital on Friday night, and by Saturday, thousands, including locals and officials, joined a solemn procession to his residence. This tribute exemplifies the gratitude and recognition Tiwari earned through his noble act.
In heart-wrenching chants of patriotism, army personnel honored Tiwari's sacrifice. Distinguished figures from politics and military circles paid their respects, acknowledging his courage. Tiwari had recently joined the army after completing his NDA training.
