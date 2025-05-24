Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav's Relationship Reveal Sparks Social Media Buzz

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced his relationship with Anushka Yadav, sparking memories of his previous marital discord. The revelation, shared on Facebook, drew mixed reactions, especially highlighting his tumultuous past with Aishwarya Rai, whose family has pursued legal action following their separation.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:40 IST
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has publicly declared his relationship with Anushka Yadav, a revelation that has set social media abuzz. Yadav, son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, posted the admission on Facebook, acknowledging their 12-year-long relationship and sharing a photograph together.

Yadav's announcement comes years after his high-profile marriage to Aishwarya Rai, which ended amid allegations and legal battles. Their 2018 marriage was marred by accusations, with Aishwarya claiming mistreatment by her in-laws and making serious allegations against Yadav.

The ongoing divorce case continues to unfold in the family court, as social media commentators revisit the couple's troubled history. Yadav's new revelation has reignited discussions around his personal life and ongoing disputes with his estranged wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

