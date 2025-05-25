Compression Gear: Hype or Help?

Compression garments, once a staple in medical settings, have infiltrated the world of sports and fashion over recent decades. Initially designed to improve blood flow and aid patients with circulation issues, these tight-fitting clothes are now a gym-goer's companion.

While brands tout their performance enhancement and recovery benefits, the scientific consensus is varied. Some studies highlight the garments' aid in muscle recovery and soreness reduction, but their impact on actual performance metrics remains inconclusive.

Despite the debate, many embrace compression wear for comfort and confidence. The garments offer a psychological boost, making them a staple not just in workouts but also in lifestyle fashion, driven by the rise of athleisure trends and social media influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)