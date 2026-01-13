Left Menu

Delhi Court Holds Bail Order Amid Mosque-Surrounding Violence

A Delhi court has postponed the bail decision for five men involved in a stone-pelting incident near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The suspects, allegedly involved in violence during an MCD anti-encroachment drive, deny culpability. Lawyers argue no criminal records exist for the involved parties, questioning the legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:27 IST
Delhi Court Holds Bail Order Amid Mosque-Surrounding Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its bail decision for five men accused of stone-pelting near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate, with a review scheduled for January 14.

Tensions arose during an anti-encroachment drive ordered by the MCD, which led to violence allegedly incited by misinformed social media rumors about the mosque's demolition, resulting in injuries to police officers.

All legal representatives emphasize that the accused have no criminal records, arguing that their arrests were premature and unfounded, as they allegedly did not participate in the violence.

TRENDING

1
Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to take over the island, calling it “unfathomable”, reports AP.

Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to t...

 Global
2
Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

 India
3
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026