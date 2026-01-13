Delhi Court Holds Bail Order Amid Mosque-Surrounding Violence

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its bail decision for five men accused of stone-pelting near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate, with a review scheduled for January 14.

Tensions arose during an anti-encroachment drive ordered by the MCD, which led to violence allegedly incited by misinformed social media rumors about the mosque's demolition, resulting in injuries to police officers.

All legal representatives emphasize that the accused have no criminal records, arguing that their arrests were premature and unfounded, as they allegedly did not participate in the violence.