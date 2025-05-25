Left Menu

Bollywood in Turmoil: Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood icon Paresh Rawal has exited the highly anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3,' leading to co-star Akshay Kumar filing a lawsuit demanding Rs 25 crore in damages. Rawal responded through his lawyer, defending his departure. The unexpected move has left the film's production and fans in disbelief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:41 IST
Bollywood in Turmoil: Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes Hera Pheri 3
Paresh Rawal
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has unexpectedly withdrawn from the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri 3,' sparking controversy and a legal battle with co-star Akshay Kumar. Kumar, who also produced the film, has filed a lawsuit against Rawal seeking Rs 25 crore in damages, claiming Rawal's abrupt exit has impacted the project's progress.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Rawal announced that his lawyer had appropriately addressed the lawsuit. At the age of 69, Rawal had been set to reprise his beloved role in the film series alongside Kumar and Suniel Shetty, under the direction of Priyadarshan, who directed the original 'Hera Pheri' in 2000.

Akshay Kumar's legal representatives argued that Rawal's departure could have significant consequences, affecting not only the franchise's reputation but also the financial investments made in casting, crew, and production. They highlighted Rawal's initial commitment to the project, referencing a social media post and contracts made for the trailer's shooting before his sudden announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025