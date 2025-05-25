Bollywood in Turmoil: Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes Hera Pheri 3

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has unexpectedly withdrawn from the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri 3,' sparking controversy and a legal battle with co-star Akshay Kumar. Kumar, who also produced the film, has filed a lawsuit against Rawal seeking Rs 25 crore in damages, claiming Rawal's abrupt exit has impacted the project's progress.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Rawal announced that his lawyer had appropriately addressed the lawsuit. At the age of 69, Rawal had been set to reprise his beloved role in the film series alongside Kumar and Suniel Shetty, under the direction of Priyadarshan, who directed the original 'Hera Pheri' in 2000.

Akshay Kumar's legal representatives argued that Rawal's departure could have significant consequences, affecting not only the franchise's reputation but also the financial investments made in casting, crew, and production. They highlighted Rawal's initial commitment to the project, referencing a social media post and contracts made for the trailer's shooting before his sudden announcement.

