Balancing Modernisation and Tradition: Striving for Vishwaguru Status

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the necessity of modernisation while cautioning against the westernisation that threatens India's core values. Addressing an event, he argued for a balance between modern science and technology and the Indian value system to elevate the country to a 'Vishwaguru' status.

Citing historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar, Gadkari highlighted their enduring relevance due to their strong values. He also recounted a conversation with a British Prime Minister, contrasting the challenges faced by both countries, from India's issues of poverty and education to Western societal erosion.

Gadkari praised India's achievements in science, technology, and infrastructure, noting the high representation of Indian doctors in the US. He advocated for progress in all sectors, stressing that development should be rooted in Indian values, which aligns with the vision of historical leaders like Ahilyabai Holkar.