Left Menu

Balancing Modernisation and Tradition: Striving for Vishwaguru Status

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of modernisation balanced with traditional Indian values. He highlighted India's achievements in science and technology while warning against the erosion of core societal values due to westernisation. Gadkari cited historical figures, like Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar, as examples of values alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:46 IST
Balancing Modernisation and Tradition: Striving for Vishwaguru Status
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the necessity of modernisation while cautioning against the westernisation that threatens India's core values. Addressing an event, he argued for a balance between modern science and technology and the Indian value system to elevate the country to a 'Vishwaguru' status.

Citing historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar, Gadkari highlighted their enduring relevance due to their strong values. He also recounted a conversation with a British Prime Minister, contrasting the challenges faced by both countries, from India's issues of poverty and education to Western societal erosion.

Gadkari praised India's achievements in science, technology, and infrastructure, noting the high representation of Indian doctors in the US. He advocated for progress in all sectors, stressing that development should be rooted in Indian values, which aligns with the vision of historical leaders like Ahilyabai Holkar.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025