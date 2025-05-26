Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Legacy and KSDL Brand Ambassador Choice

State Minister M B Patil addresses criticisms from BJP about the appointment of Tamannaah Bhatia, a non-Kannada speaker, as KSDL's brand ambassador. He highlights BJP's past neglect amid corruption scandals and defends Bhatia's choice as a business decision. Patil also outlines positive reforms in KSDL and MSIL.

26-05-2025
M B Patil
  • Country:
  • India

State Industries Minister M B Patil confronted criticism from BJP leaders regarding the preservation of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited's (KSDL) legacy, questioning their indifference when the company faced corruption scandals during their governance.

The decision to appoint actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who does not speak Kannada, as KSDL's brand ambassador, has ignited debate among opposition figures and local activists. Patil defended the selection, highlighting previous silence from BJP during Chairman Madal Virupakshappa's tenure marred by significant scandals.

Patil stated that Bhatia's appointment was a commerce-based decision after extensive expert evaluations. Amid aggressive expansion and modernization under the Congress government, KSDL's profitability has surged, exemplifying successful reform efforts across state enterprises like Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), Patil announced.

