BRICS: Championing a Cultural Ecosystem for Global Unity

India has called on BRICS to step forward not only in geopolitics but also in cultural leadership by establishing a cultural framework that fosters diversity, humanity, and shared values, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He addressed this at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting held in Brazil.

The meeting in Brasilia, chaired by Brazil, highlighted concerns over the illicit online trade of cultural property. Shekhawat expressed support for Brazil's focus on restitution, which resonates with the Global South's cultural values. The agenda focuses on enhancing cultural cooperation, institutional collaboration, and joint cultural projects.

Stressing India's commitment to cultural diplomacy, Shekhawat mentioned India's recovery of 642 heritage objects since 2014 as acts of justice. The Minister reaffirmed India's aim to drive inclusive growth through the creative economy and advocate for ethical AI and cultural resilience, underlining the importance of linking development with heritage.