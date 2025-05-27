Left Menu

Liverpool Car Crash Sparks Concerns, Deemed Isolated

British police have confirmed that a car crash involving Liverpool soccer fans was an isolated event, not linked to terrorism. A 53-year-old man, believed to be the driver, has been arrested. Authorities are not seeking any additional suspects, stating there is no terrorism connection.

Updated: 27-05-2025 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

In Liverpool, a car crash involving local soccer fans has stirred concerns, though police assure it's an isolated event. Authorities confirmed there is no link to terrorism.

Jennifer Sims, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, emphasized at a press conference that no further suspects are being sought.

An arrest has been made of a 53-year-old white British man who is believed to have been driving the vehicle involved in the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

