Liverpool Car Crash: Isolated Incident, Not Terrorism-Related

In what has been described as an isolated incident, a car crashed into a group of Liverpool soccer fans, according to British police. Authorities have ruled out any terrorism connections.

Assistant Chief Constable Jennifer Sims of Merseyside Police made the announcement at a press conference, stating, "We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it."

A 53-year-old white British man was arrested shortly after the collision, and he is believed to be the driver involved in this shocking event.