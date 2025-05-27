Left Menu

Hong Kong Welcomes Jia Jia and De De: Giant Pandas' Arrival Sparks 'Panda Economy'

Hong Kong's first locally born giant pandas, Jia Jia and De De, are introduced at Ocean Park, sparking local excitement and a surge in tourism. These names symbolize familial prosperity and the virtues of success, aligning with hopes for economic growth through increased park visits and social media interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a ceremony at Ocean Park, Hong Kong introduced its first locally born giant pandas, Jia Jia and De De, to the public. The unveiling of these adorable newcomers marks a significant moment for the city and hopes to boost tourism.

The names, chosen from over 35,700 contest entries, reflect deep cultural connotations: Jia Jia signifies family prosperity, while De De denotes success and virtue, in tune with Hong Kong's aspirations. These new attractions are set to invigorate the 'panda economy', drawing visitors from near and far.

Born to Ying Ying, the world's oldest first-time panda mom, the cubs' arrival has been enthusiastically received, evidenced by a 40% spike in visitor numbers during May. Ocean Park anticipates this momentum will persist, revitalizing its financial health after last year's significant deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

