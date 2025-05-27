Cricket Meets Courage: IPL's Bold Tribute to Armed Forces

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended an invitation to the Indian Armed Forces chiefs to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad on June 3. The closing ceremony will pay tribute to their 'heroic efforts' during the recent Operation Sindoor, according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Saikia lauded the 'bravery, courage, and selfless service' of the nation's troops, highlighting that while 'cricket remains a national passion, nothing is greater than the nation's sovereignty and security.' The ceremony aims to honor the military's significant role in protecting the country, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 people were killed.

The leaders invited include Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Operation Sindoor showcased the Armed Forces' critical response within the context of national defense, following which a ceasefire was agreed upon with Pakistan.