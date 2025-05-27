Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Paresh Rawal's Exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar discusses his ongoing feud with Paresh Rawal following Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3', emphasizing the need to handle matters legally. Despite the discord, Kumar maintains professional respect for Rawal and addresses the trolling against him, clarifying ongoing rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:21 IST
Akshay Kumar and Housefull 5 team at trailer launch (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has spoken out about the fallout with his co-star Paresh Rawal, who departed from their anticipated film 'Hera Pheri 3'. The revelation came during the trailer launch of 'Housefull 5', where Kumar addressed the rampant online speculation about Rawal's exit.

Despite the tension, Kumar stood in defense of his former co-star against online criticism, stressing the importance of respect towards senior actors. "I wouldn't appreciate that people will use words like foolish for someone this senior," Kumar stated, highlighting their long-standing relationship.

Addressing the legal aspect of the issue, Kumar noted, "It's a serious matter to be handled by the court," indicating that any further discussion on the subject wasn't appropriate for the event. Meanwhile, Rawal's abrupt departure has sent ripples through the industry, with legal actions reportedly underway as he claims his termination was legitimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

