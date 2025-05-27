'Leading With Compassion': A Journey Through Leadership in Healthcare

'Leading With Compassion: The Biography of Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal' hits the shelves today, offering a profound look at the chairman of Manipal Hospitals' career, penned by Stephen David.

This significant work, launched by Karnataka's Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, veers from typical biographical storytelling to provide an in-depth exploration of leadership rooted in empathy and dedication.

The book highlights Dr. Ballal's journey from achieving triple board certification in the U.S. to pioneering nephrological milestones in Karnataka, all while embodying values crucial to impactful healthcare leadership.

