'Leading With Compassion': A Journey Through Leadership in Healthcare

'Leading With Compassion' is a new biography of Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, detailing his five-decade career in healthcare. Authored by Stephen David, it provides valuable insights on leadership within the medical field, blending Dr. Ballal's profound impact on Indian nephrology with his exemplary principles of empathy and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:37 IST
'Leading With Compassion': A Journey Through Leadership in Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'Leading With Compassion: The Biography of Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal' hits the shelves today, offering a profound look at the chairman of Manipal Hospitals' career, penned by Stephen David.

This significant work, launched by Karnataka's Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, veers from typical biographical storytelling to provide an in-depth exploration of leadership rooted in empathy and dedication.

The book highlights Dr. Ballal's journey from achieving triple board certification in the U.S. to pioneering nephrological milestones in Karnataka, all while embodying values crucial to impactful healthcare leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

