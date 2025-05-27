Pawan Kalyan Demands Overhaul in Theatre Management

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued directives aimed at restructuring theatre management across the state. He focused on regulating prices for tickets, food, and beverages.

Kalyan mandated that producers should handle ticket pricing through the Telugu Film Chamber, referencing his film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. He highlighted the need for government departments to maintain fair practices.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised alarms about high refreshment prices in multiplexes, underscoring the importance of clean drinking water and theatre hygiene as a fundamental responsibility of owners and local authorities. He demanded investigations into potential political interference in theatre operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)