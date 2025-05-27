Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Demands Overhaul in Theatre Management

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has instructed officials to regulate food, beverage, and ticket prices in theatres. Producers are advised to seek ticket price changes through the Telugu Film Chamber. Kalyan emphasizes hygiene and clean water in theatres and calls for inquiries into monopolistic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued directives aimed at restructuring theatre management across the state. He focused on regulating prices for tickets, food, and beverages.

Kalyan mandated that producers should handle ticket pricing through the Telugu Film Chamber, referencing his film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. He highlighted the need for government departments to maintain fair practices.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised alarms about high refreshment prices in multiplexes, underscoring the importance of clean drinking water and theatre hygiene as a fundamental responsibility of owners and local authorities. He demanded investigations into potential political interference in theatre operations.

