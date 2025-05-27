Filmmaker Accuses Actor of Dirty PR Games
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticized an unnamed actor on social media for allegedly engaging in 'dirty PR games.' Without naming the actor, Vanga expressed disappointment in a cryptic post, emphasizing the trust and effort he invests in his work. This follows the announcement of Tripti Dimri joining his new film, 'Spirit'.
- Country:
- India
Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, acclaimed for movies like 'Animal' and 'Kabir Singh', has stirred attention with a cryptic social media post directed at a fellow actor. Vanga, without naming anyone, accused an actor of engaging in 'dirty PR games' and violating an implicit non-disclosure agreement by undermining him.
In a candid tweet from his X account, Vanga expressed his trust and dedication to his storytelling craft. He lamented that the actor disclosed sensitive information, compromising an unspoken professional bond. The post implied that the actor's alleged actions did not align with the feminist values they professed.
This public outcry comes shortly after Vanga cast Tripti Dimri as the lead female actor in his upcoming film 'Spirit', alongside Prabhas. Speculation had previously linked Deepika Padukone to the project, but she later exited. 'Spirit' marks a reunion for Vanga and Dimri, who collaborated on 'Animal' earlier in 2023. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
