Raja Kumari Takes Home an American Music Award

Indian-origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari has achieved a significant milestone by winning an American Music Award (AMA). The event, held on Monday night in Los Angeles, recognized her work on 'Arcane League of Legends: Season 2', marking the first nomination and win for an artist of Indian descent in this category.

'Renegade (We Never Run)', the soundtrack nominated for the Favorite Soundtrack category, is a collaborative effort with UK hip-hop artist Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco. The song rose to the top 10 on Spotify's 'Viral 50' chart, achieving worldwide recognition beyond initial expectations.

Kumari expressed her deep connection to the song and highlighted the unique cultural representation she brought to the project. Her AMA recognition has reinforced her belief in continuing her global artistic pursuits, signaling more impactful music in her future.

(With inputs from agencies.)