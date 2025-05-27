Eco-Fishing Ports: Sailing Towards Sustainability and Innovation

The Department of Fisheries conducted a technical session on Tuesday, highlighting best port practices for a healthier environment and safer fish handling.

The event, organized in collaboration with Agence Française de Développement, explored the concept of 'eco-fishing ports' aimed at blending reduced environmental impact with economic performance and social inclusivity.

Under the chairmanship of Neetu Kumari Prasad, the session addressed infrastructure challenges, stakeholder engagement, and India's expanding export goals, providing a platform to discuss modernizing fishing harbors and venturing into new markets with value-added seafood products.

(With inputs from agencies.)