Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP Unveils Plans for International Film City in UP

Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects LLP, has submitted a layout plan for the International Film City to YEIDA. Set to span over 1,000 acres in Uttar Pradesh, the project aims to transform the state into a film production hub, generate 500,000 jobs, and promote local culture.

Producer Boney Kapoor with YIEDA officials. (Image Source: YEIDA press note). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP has officially submitted the comprehensive layout plan for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visionary 'International Film City' to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Upon receiving the required approvals, the construction of this ambitious project is set to commence.

The International Film City, sprawling over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway, will begin its first phase on 230 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore. Bayview Projects LLP, chosen as the top bidder with an offer of an 18% gross revenue share, has received official approval via a Letter of Award last year.

Construction kickoff is imminent, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poised to lay the foundation stone. The facility will include film studios, post-production units, and a film institute, alongside a commercial center. Aiming to elevate Uttar Pradesh's status as a film production epicenter, it promises cultural enrichment and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

