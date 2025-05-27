Revitalizing Hindi: NARAKAS Delhi Central-1 Meeting at Jamia Millia Islamia
The first NARAKAS Delhi Central-1 meeting was held at Jamia Millia Islamia to enhance Hindi use in government offices. Attended by 109 representatives, discussions included bilingual documentation and regional implementation. Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif stressed language, culture links. New committees aid efficient Hindi program execution.
The inaugural meeting of the Nagar Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti (NARAKAS), Delhi Central-1, took place at Jamia Millia Islamia, led by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif. The session aimed at advancing Hindi use in government sectors and addressing implementation challenges through collective dialogue.
Strategized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, NARAKAS facilitates policy review and best practices sharing among Central government bodies. The meeting gathered Official Language Officers and leaders from 109 offices, focusing on improving Hindi's official usage, bilingual document issuance, and achieving Department of Official Language targets.
Prof. Asif emphasized the intrinsic link between language, identity, and culture, acknowledging Hindi's cultural significance. Reflecting on Jamia's legacy in language conservation, he highlighted the alignment with National Education Policy 2020. Subcommittees have been established for better execution of Hindi initiatives.
