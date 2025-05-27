Revitalizing Hindi: NARAKAS Delhi Central-1 Meeting at Jamia Millia Islamia

The inaugural meeting of the Nagar Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti (NARAKAS), Delhi Central-1, took place at Jamia Millia Islamia, led by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif. The session aimed at advancing Hindi use in government sectors and addressing implementation challenges through collective dialogue.

Strategized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, NARAKAS facilitates policy review and best practices sharing among Central government bodies. The meeting gathered Official Language Officers and leaders from 109 offices, focusing on improving Hindi's official usage, bilingual document issuance, and achieving Department of Official Language targets.

Prof. Asif emphasized the intrinsic link between language, identity, and culture, acknowledging Hindi's cultural significance. Reflecting on Jamia's legacy in language conservation, he highlighted the alignment with National Education Policy 2020. Subcommittees have been established for better execution of Hindi initiatives.

