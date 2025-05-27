Global Diplomats and State Leaders Converge for International Yoga Day in Uttarakhand
Envoys from ten countries, along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, will participate in the International Yoga Day program in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on June 21. The state-level celebration will take place at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Gairsain, promoting Yoga's global health and wellness message.
- Country:
- India
Envoys from ten countries, alongside Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, are set to attend the International Yoga Day festivities in Chamoli on June 21. This was confirmed by an official during a recent announcement.
Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Director of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, highlighted that the event mirrors the state's annual tradition of large-scale celebrations. The main event will take place in the Vidhan Sabha complex in Gairsain.
The Chief Minister emphasized India's contribution to global health through yoga, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to elevate yoga worldwide. The 11th International Yoga Day will resonate with India's wellness mantra.
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Seek Peace in Ukraine
High-Stakes Peace Talks: U.S. Envoys Head to Istanbul Amid Uncertainty
APEC Trade Envoys Confront U.S. Tariffs
High Stakes Talks: APEC Trade Envoys Converge Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire