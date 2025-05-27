Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused actor Kamal Haasan of disrespecting the Kannada language during a recent event. Vijayendra demanded Haasan issue an unconditional apology after claiming Tamil gave birth to Kannada. Cultural sensitivities were heightened as Haasan's comments sparked controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:51 IST
Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks
Kamal Haasan
In a heated controversy, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused actor Kamal Haasan of disrespecting the Kannada language, following the actor's remarks suggesting Tamil's linguistic superiority.

Haasan claimed during a recent film event that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada,' a comment that has incited backlash, especially from Kannada-speaking communities.

The BJP leader called for an unconditional apology from Haasan, emphasizing the long-standing cultural significance of Kannada and the pride of Kannadigas. Meanwhile, the actor was in Bengaluru to promote his film 'Thug Life,' where the controversy further escalated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

