Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

In a heated controversy, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused actor Kamal Haasan of disrespecting the Kannada language, following the actor's remarks suggesting Tamil's linguistic superiority.

Haasan claimed during a recent film event that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada,' a comment that has incited backlash, especially from Kannada-speaking communities.

The BJP leader called for an unconditional apology from Haasan, emphasizing the long-standing cultural significance of Kannada and the pride of Kannadigas. Meanwhile, the actor was in Bengaluru to promote his film 'Thug Life,' where the controversy further escalated.

