Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Exchange Lights Up IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's heartwarming moment during an IPL 2025 match went viral as RCB defeated LSG. Kohli's flying kisses towards Anushka added to the celebratory atmosphere, with RCB advancing towards playoffs. Anushka's presence and frequent support resonated with fans across social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo/Instagram/@anushkasharma). Image Credit: ANI
In an uplifting spectacle that has captured the hearts of fans online, beloved celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma delivered a touching scene of affection during the IPL 2025 match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Following the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's six-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kohli exchanged flying kisses with Anushka, who was in the stands fervently cheering for her husband.

As Kohli walked alongside his teammates after the crucial win, he paused upon seeing Anushka in the audience, smiling and blowing kisses her way. Anushka reciprocated in kind, with their endearing interaction swiftly gaining traction on social media, becoming a highlight for fans and adding to the joyous mood surrounding RCB's playoff prospects.

This victory was pivotal for RCB as it solidifies their path to the playoffs, preparing them for a face-off in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's steady presence and support for Virat and RCB throughout IPL 2025 underline her commitment. The couple, parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay, recently visited Ayodhya on a spiritual trip.

