Raising the Bar: Brisbane's Ambitions for the 2032 Paralympics

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, urged Brisbane to surpass Sydney's legacy for the 2032 Paralympics. Brisbane aims to set new accessibility standards, inspired by Sydney's past success. The Paralympic Games, now a major global event, strive for improvement in inclusivity and competition quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has called on Brisbane to exceed the achievements set by Sydney for the upcoming 2032 Paralympics. His visit to Brisbane coincided with the start of the State of Origin series, further highlighting the sporting rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales.

Sydney's 2000 Paralympics set a high benchmark, notably improving the profile of athletes and ticket sales. Now, Brisbane seeks to innovate further by establishing new standards for accessibility in venue design, transportation, and infrastructure, aligning with First Nations culture and environmental sustainability.

Parsons praised Sydney's Paralympics for selling 1.2 million tickets and noted how the event has since evolved into the third-largest global sporting event. With its commitment to accessibility, Brisbane begins its preparations from a strong foundation, ensuring 100% inclusivity remains the goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

