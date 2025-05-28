Left Menu

A New Champion in the Ring: Japan's Onosato Becomes Yokozuna

Japan celebrates as Onosato ascends to the title of yokozuna, becoming the first Japanese to reach this rank since 2017. Residing from Ishikawa, Onosato vows to uplift his earthquake-stricken hometown. His promotion heralds a new rivalry with Mongolian-born Hoshoryu in Japan’s sacred sport of sumo.

  • Japan

Japan marks a significant moment in the world of sumo as it sees the rise of Onosato to the esteemed title of yokozuna, the highest rank in the sport. This achievement is particularly notable as Onosato is the first Japanese athlete to secure this position since 2017.

Hailing from Ishikawa prefecture, Onosato, who weighs 191 kilograms, is determined to inspire his hometown, which suffered a catastrophic earthquake at the start of 2024. His recent victory in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament has established him as one of the prominent figures in a sport traditionally dominated by Mongolian wrestlers.

Onosato's elevation sets the stage for a highly anticipated rivalry with fellow yokozuna, Hoshoryu, ahead of an upcoming tournament in Nagoya. The event underscores sumo's deep-rooted cultural significance in Japan, where it remains the only nation to support the sport professionally.

